What Ex-Eagles Star Told Ndidi About Joining Bigger Club

Former Nigerian midfielder, Seyi Olofinjana has advised Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi not to be carried away by comments that he should leave Leicester City for a better club in Europe.

Ndidi, who has established himself as the Foxes’ midfield trojan since joining the team in 2017, has been on the radar of top European sides like Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in recent years.

In a chat with Punch, Olifinjana stated that Ndidi must not be in a hurry to leave the club but take his time to decide his future.

“For Ndidi at the moment, and for his class, whatever club appreciates what he brings to the table, that will be able to help him get to the next stage of his career, will be where I advise he goes,” Olofinjana said.

“But if that’s not happening, I think he’s in a very good club. Leicester are a force to reckon with right now in arguably the best league in the world. They finished fifth last season, they are third as we speak, it doesn’t get better…