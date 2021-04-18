Zidane Reveals He Will Unleash £100m Super Star Against Chelsea In Champions League Semi-Final

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane says he will unleash Eden Hazard against Chelsea in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Hazard, who left Chelsea in 2019 has found playing time difficult in Madrid due to reoccurring injury.

The Belgian international has managed just 14 appearances in all competitions this season.

However, Zidane during a press conference ahead of his team’s clash against Getafe today, said he’s convinced Hazard will be ready to face his old club.

“He is feeling very better and he is ready.

“He wants to be back more than anyone else. We have been more cautious with [Dani] Carvajal and Hazard, because they are relapses.

“They are both better and that is good for the team.”

