12 Top European Clubs Announce New Super League Tournament 

Despite threat from UEFA and FIFA, 12 leading European clubs have gone ahead to announce the establishment of the Super League.

The announcement of the breakaway competition was confirmed in a statement published on Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United (part of the founding members) official websites.

“Twelve of Europe’s leading football clubs have today come together to announce they have agreed to establish a new mid-week competition, the Super League, governed by its Founding Clubs.

AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as Founding Clubs. It is anticipated that a further three clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable.

Also Read: Iheanacho Named Man Of The Match In Leicester’s FA Cup Win Vs Southampton

“Going forward, the Founding Clubs look forward to holding…