Borussia Dortmund Interested In Terem Moffi

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund are monitoring Nigeria forward Terem Moffi, reports Completesports.com.

Moffi, 21, has caught the attention of top European clubs following his impressive displays for modest Lorient in Ligue 1 this season.

The striker has scored 11 goals in 27 league appearances for the club.



Read Also: Photo Confirmation: Ahmed Musa Trains With Kano Pillars For The First Time

The pacy striker has scored against Ligue 1 big clubs; Paris Saint-Germain (one goal), Monaco ( three goals) and Olympic Marseille (two goals) in the current campaign.

According to footmercato, Dortmund have listed the Lorient star as one of the potential replacements for Norway striker Erling Haaland, who is a subject of interest from top clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Moffi only linked up with Lorient from Belgian outfit Kortrijk last summer.

He was a revelation in the Lithuanian League in 2019 where he scored 20 goals in 29 outings for…