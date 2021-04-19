Chukwueze Nets Brace As Villarreal Thrash Levante

Samuel Chukwueze bagged a brace in Villarreal’s 5-1 win at Levante in the Spanish top-flight on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Chukwueze has now scored four goals in 35 appearances in all competitions for Villarreal this season.

He scored in the 63rd minute to make it 3-1 before getting the fifth goal with 15 minutes left in the game.

Also Read: UPDATE: Iheanacho’s Goal Vs Southampton Sends Leicester To First FA Cup Final In 52 Years

The win saw Villarreal climb to 5th place on 49 points in the league table with seven games left to play.

The Yellow Submarines as Villarreal are fondly called, will face Arsenal in the semi-finals of this season’s UEFA Europa League.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without…