Chukwueze Relishes Villarreal’s Win Over Levante

Samuel Chukwueze has celebrated Villarreal’s 5-1 win against Levante on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international bagged a brace in the encounter at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

The winger scored in the 63rd minute to make it 3-1 before getting the fifth goal with 15 minutes left on the clock.



“Great win from the team yesterday 💛💛💪🏿

God is the greatest 🙏❤️ ,” Chukwueze tweeted.

Chukwueze has now scored four goals in 35 appearances in all competitions for Villarreal this season.

The Yellow Submarines moved to fifth place on 49 points with seven games left to play in the Spanish top flight this season.

