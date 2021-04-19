Don’t Overlook Simy For 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World cup qualifiers, former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu has urged the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr not to overlook Simy Nwankwo from the list of players that will be invited to the senior national team.

Simy, who has been painting the Serie A with goals, at the weekend, equaled compatriot, Yakubu Aiyegbeni’s ten-year-old record of the most goals scored by a Nigerian in Europe’s top five leagues – English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Série A, Ligue A.

Saturday’s effort means Simy has now scored at least a goal in his last seven appearances in the Italian top-flight. In all, he has netted 17 goals in 31 appearances for Crotone this season.

The former Gil Vicente forward was omitted in Rohr’s 24-man list from the just concluded 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifiers, where the team defeated Benin and Lesotho respectively.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Nwosu insisted that Simy’s inclusion to the Super Eagles will further create…