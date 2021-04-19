HISTORY MADE! Sports Bettor Overcame HUGE Odds – Bangbet

A 19-selection football multi-bet for 15,728 odds paid-out? This sounds impossible but actually happened on Bangbet Ghana last weekend. For those who are not familiar with a multi-bet, a multi-bet is an accumulation of game odds on a bet slip. In order to pay-out all the games staked must win. In reality, it is very tough to win 3 or even 2 selections for a multi-bet. But a Ghanaian bettor named William took a flyer on a 19-selection multi-bet at Bangbet Ghana.

Over the past weekend, William placed a bet of GHS1 on a 19-selection multi-bet with one of the famous African sports betting bookie, Bangbet. This bet accumulated to 15,728 odds. His betslip covered English Premier League, Serie A, EFL Championship, French Ligue 1 and so on. The most interesting part about this winning ticket is that, all his 19 selections were from the most competitive leagues in the world, which included powerhouses like Chelsea, PSG, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Juventus, Arsenal, Ac Milan and others. And…