Iheanacho Named Man Of The Match In Leicester’s FA Cup Win Vs Southampton 

Kelechi Iheanacho was voted Emirates FA Cup Man of the Match, following his goal which took Leicester City to a first FA Cup final since 1969, Completesports.com reports.

Iheanacho was announced as the recipient of the Man of the Match award on the Emirates FA Cup verified Twitter handle.

The Super Eagles striker continued his impressive scoring form after getting the only goal in the 1-0 win against

Southampton at Wembley on Sunday.

He netted in the 55th minute, finishing off an assist from strike partner Jamie Vardy.

The goal took his tally for the season to 15 in all competitions, the most by any Leicester player.

He will hope to repeat the feat when the Foxes take on Chelsea in the final next month.

By James Agberebi

