Mourinho Hints At Immediate Return To Coaching After Spurs Sack

Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho has insisted he will not be taking a break from football after his sacking by Tottenham on Monday morning.

Mourinho was axed from his position after a disappointing campaign, with Spurs currently seventh in the Premier League and with little chance of making the top four.

It is believed his position became untenable after a falling out with several high-profile members of his squad.

Ryan Mason and Chris Powell have now been placed in temporary charge ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday.

Mourinho, however, seemingly put on a brave face as he was pictured arriving at home with all of his belongings.

As he unpacked his belongings, including a picture of him whilst at Inter Milan with the Champions League trophy, the 58-year-old told Sky Sports there is ‘no need’ for him to take a break and he is ‘always in football’.

