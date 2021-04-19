My ‘Seniorman’ Iheanacho On Fire

Super Eagles midfield star Wilfred Ndidi says compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho is currently on fire, after his goal took Leicester to the final of this season’s FA Cup.

Iheanacho continued his impressive scoring form after netting the only goal in Leicester’s 1-0 win against Southampton in Sunday’s semi-finals inside Wembley stadium.

It is a first FA Cup final appearance for Leicester since the 1968/1969 season.

Iheanacho got on the scoresheet in the 55th minute after following up on his initial effort which was blocked.

It took his tally for the current campaign to 15, the most by any Leicester player this season.

And reacting to the win and Iheanacho’s goal, Ndidi, who also featured against Southampton, wrote on Twitter:”So proud of this team.

“My Seniorman is on fire.”

By James Agberebi

