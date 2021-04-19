Rangers Boss Gerrard Speaks On Aribo’s New Position In Win Vs Celtic

Rangers manager has reflected on Joe Aribo’s new position in Sunday’s Scottish Cup win against Celtic, reports Completesports.com.

Aribo played a little bit more on the wing in the game and provided the assist for his side’s opening goal.

“This is a shape we have worked on for an awful long time and within that shape, we do tweak certain things, for example, Joe Aribo, we asked him to play a little bit more wide today so they didn’t have that free pass outside and that they could play behind us,”Gerrard told Rangers TV.

“I thought we managed that really well.



Read Also: Breakaway European Super League Set To Be Announced Sunday

“Look, Celtic are a good team with top players and they are always going to have a period of the game where they get on top and they create chances.

“They have got top players – we know that. But these lads take information on so well and everything we have asked them to do today, they have gone and carried that out.

“Towards…