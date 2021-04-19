Rodgers: Iheanacho At The Top Of His Game 

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says Kelechi Iheanacho is currently at the top of his game in terms of confidence after his strike sealed a first FA Cup final appearance for the Foxes since 1969.

Iheanacho scored the only goal – his 10th in the last seven matches – early in the second half to end Southampton’s campaign and set up a Final with Chelsea next month.

Since the start of the 2015-16 season, no player has scored more in the FA Cup than Iheanacho, who also struck twice to knock out Manchester United in the last eight.

“The club have been waiting a long time to get to an FA Cup Final,” Rodgers said in his post-match press conference. “It’s something I’ve been made well aware of and something that means a lot to the supporters.

“We deserved it. We didn’t concede any efforts on goal, and as the game wore on we looked really…