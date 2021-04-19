Rohr Offers To Help Former Club Bordeaux In Relegation Fight

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr has offered to help his former club Girondis Bordeaux following their dismal run in Ligue 1 this season, reports Completesports.com.

Bordeaux, who are battling to escape the drop currently occupy 16th position on the table.

Les Girondis are without a win in their last 12 league game, with 11 defeats and one draw.

Rohr featured as player for Bordeaux from 1977 to 1989 and scored 13 goals in 352 appearances.



The German has also coached the club in the past, leading them to the final of the UEFA Cup in 1996 where they lost to Bayern Munich over two legs, 0–2 away and 1–3 at home.

The 67-year-old insists he is available if the club needs him to help salvage their season.

“Jean-Louis Gasset has experience, he has tried things but he also seems a little lost in this situation,” francebleu.fr.

“We need solidarity above all. There are 5 points ahead of the team in 18th…