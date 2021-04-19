Sadiq Scores In Almeria’s Home Draw Vs Espanyol

Umar Sadiq was on target as Almeria were held to a 1-1 draw by Segunda Division leaders Espanyol at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos on Monday night, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international put the home team ahead five minutes after the break.

Landry Dimata equalised for Espanyol in the 58th minute.

Read Also: Chukwueze Relishes Villarreal’s Win Over Levante

Espanyol missed the chance to secure maximum points in the game when Raul de Tomas missed from the spot in the 69th minute.

Sadiq has now scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for Almeria this season.

Jose Gomes’ side occupy third spot on the table with 61 points from 35 games.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed…