Sheffield United Relegated From Premier League, Who Will Follow Them?

The business end of the 2020-21 Premier League season has arrived, and we have the first casualty of the campaign. Sheffield United became the first team to be relegated, following what has been a disastrous campaign for the Blades.

Following a run of 17 games without a win to start the season, Sheffield United eventually sparked hopes of a revival earlier this year, grabbing three victories in five games. One of those results came with a 1-2 triumph away at Manchester United, although, when the awful form returned, manager Chris Wilder was eventually sacked in March.

By the time Paul Heckingbottom became interim head coach, it was already realistically too late and the points difference too great. On 17 March, with a 1-0 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers, we watched Sheffield descend from the Premier League. Now fans of other struggling teams will be waiting anxiously, especially when we see how the EPL relegation odds are looking.