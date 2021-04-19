Top European Clubs Will Battle For Iheanacho’s Signature In Future

Former Nigeria midfielder, Garba Lawal believes Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho may become a toast for most clubs in Europe if he continues with his goal-scoring exploits with Leicester City.

The Nigerian international was the star of last night’s FA Cup game between Leicester City and Southampton, where he scored the solitary that qualified the team to the final.

Reacting to his goal-scoring form, ‘Chindo’ as he was fondly regarded during his playing days, told a Lagos-based radio station during an interview that the former Man City star is gradually coming back to his right…