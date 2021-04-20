Agali Advises Iheanacho On Maintaining Goal-Scoring Form

Former Nigerian striker, Victor Agali has urged Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho to get his mindset organized in a bid to maintain his goal-scoring form with Leicester City.

Iheanacho netted the only goal that ensured the Foxes overcome Southampton 1-0 in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley.

The Nigerian international was recently voted the Premier League Player of the Month March after his goal-scoring exploit in the league.

He also won Leicester City’s best goal in the month of the Month after he fired home a first-time volley after he was set by his compatriot and teammate Wilfred Ndidi to help the King Power Stadium outfit share the points with Burnley.

In a chat with a Lagos-based radio station, Agali said that Iheanacho has the potential to be a top player in Europe if only he can keep the momentum strong till the end of the season.

“I’m happy for the young lad too he is announcing himself again and that’s good for him. He is scoring and he is getting…