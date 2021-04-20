Amoo Ex-Golden Eaglets Star Makes Swedish League Team Of The Week 

Former Golden Eaglets midfield star and Hammarby winger Akinkunmi Amoo has been included in the Swedish top-flight Team of the Week.

Amoo’s inclusion in the list was due to his impressive performance which was marked with a goal in Hammarby’s 2-0 home win against Mjallby on Saturday.

The 18-year-old opened the scoring for Hammarby when he struck on the stroke of half-time.

It was his first goal in the league since joining Hammarby and his fifth in 14 appearances in all competitions this season.

He was a member of the Golden Eaglets squad to the U-17 AFCON and U-17 World Cup both in 2019.

By James Agberebi

