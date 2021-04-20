Bournemouth Star Danjuma Won’t Rule Out Playing For Super Eagles

Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma is considering his International future, with Nigeria keen to secure his services.

Danjuma, 24, has played for the Netherlands twice at senior level.

The Cherries star featured in a UEFA Nations League game against Germany and scored in a friendly against Belgium.

A new rule approved by FIFA in September means players can switch nations, if they have played no more than three competitive games prior to them turning 21.

The Sun last month claimed Danjuma would be able to represent Nigeria. Danjuma was born in Lagos to a Dutch father and Nigerian mother.

And the Cherries forward revealed the Super Eagles may be “interested” if he continues to be overlooked by Holland.

He said: “I’ve heard some bits about Nigeria but I can’t say too much about it though.

“My mum is Nigerian and my father lived 23 years in Nigeria as well.



“The culture is still within the…