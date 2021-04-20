Carragher: Mourinho Is Finished In Premier League

Jamie Carragher has expressed his belief that Jose Mourinho is finished in the Premier League following his sacking as Tottenham Hotspur’s manager on Monday.

Despite guiding Spurs to this Sunday’s EFL Cup final against Manchester City, Mourinho has struggled during his time at Tottenham with the club currently five points off the Champions League places.

The three-time Premier League-winning boss has managed Chelsea in two spells while also taking charge of Manchester United, but Carragher believes that the “ship has sailed” on the 58-year-old’s Premier League career.

“I don’t see Mourinho back in the Premier League. I struggle to think of any club – he’s been at Spurs, so he’s not going to Arsenal, he’s been at United so he’s not going to City, Liverpool wouldn’t have him,” he told Sky Sports News.

“Would he go to a middle-of-the-table club? I just don’t see him…