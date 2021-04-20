Chelsea, Madrid, Man City To Be Thrown Out Of Champions League Semis Over Super League Involvement 

There are plans to throw Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid out of this season’s UEFA Champions League, following their involvement in the newly formed Super League.

This was revealed by UEFA executive committee member and Danish FA chairman Jesper Møller.

On Sunday, 12 top European clubs, which include Chelsea, Madrid and City, announced the formation of the Super League which will rival the Champions League and kick off in August this year.

The 2020-2021 version of the UEFA Champions League has reached the semi-final stage with the first leg scheduled for Tuesday, April 27 when Chelsea is currently supposed to play Madrid and PSG is on course to face Manchester City.

Should the three breakaways be removed it remains to be seen how UEFA would handle the remainder of this competition.

Madrid’s quarter-final victory was over yet another breakaway side, Liverpool, though both Manchester City…