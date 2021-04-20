Ex-Rangers Star Laudrup Gives Aribo Ultimate Accolade After Impressive Display Vs Celtic

Former Rangers star Brian Laudrup has saluted Joe Aribo after the Nigerian’s brilliant showing in the 2-0 win over Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday.

Aribo was one of the best players on the pitch against Celtic and had a hand in both of Rangers’ goals.

Laudrup admits he is a ”big fan” of the midfielder, who showed his class in the game.

“I said last week that I hoped Aribo could go and grab this game by the scruff of the neck. I wasn’t disappointed. I thought it was definitely his best Old Firm performance yet,”Laudrup told the Daily Mail.

“We have to say Celtic’s left-hand side just didn’t function. What a shocker Diego Laxalt had.



Read Also: Rangers Boss Gerrard Speaks On Aribo’s New Position In Win Vs Celtic

“That can happen at times if you start a match badly. It just snowballs from there. But Rangers had to make sure they took advantage.

“I’ve never made any secret that I am a big Aribo fan. He is brave, with outstanding close control, and brings…