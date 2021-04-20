Iheanacho Attracting Interest From Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal

Kelechi Iheanacho’s recent impressive form has earned him admirers from Premier League’s heavyweights Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, report claims.

Since the beginning of March, Iheanacho has scored 10 goals in seven games for Leicester, which included a hat-trick against Sheffield United and braces against Manchester United and West Ham.

Last Sunday hescored the goal that secured Leicester a 1-0 win against Southampton and a first FA Cup final in 52 years.

Now, Iheanacho is back on the radar of many clubs. According to Fichajes, United, Chelsea and Arsenal are all interested.

United are currently bracing themselves for the departure of Edinson Cavani as the Uruguay striker is out of contract at the end of the season. Although the club can extend that by a further year, Cavani may prefer to return to South America.

If the former PSG star leaves, United will need to find a…