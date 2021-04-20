Joshua, Fury Fight Confirmed For Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury’s showdown with Anthony Joshua will go ahead in Saudi Arabia, the Gypsy King’s promoter Bob Arum has confirmed.

Fury and Joshua agreed personal terms for their long-awaited battle last month, with only the site deal left to finalise before it is fully wrapped up.

And Arum, who serves as Fury’s US promoter, has told Boxing Scene that the fight is set to be held over in Saudi Arabia, with the last-remaining paperwork currently being signed.

The Top Rank chief has also confirmed that it will take place on either July 24, July 31 or August 7 – likely in Jeddah.

“We have contracts now that we are marking up and so forth,” Arum said.

“It’s a big step. We’re just doing the paperwork now with the Saudis.”

Arum expects the fight to be formally announced within the next 10 to 14 days.

Fury and Joshua’s bout will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in over two decades.

