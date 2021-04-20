Kano Pillars Hail Musa’s Show Of Good Attitude

Kano Pillars forward, Ebuka David has disclosed that the team has plenty to learn from Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa after his first training with them.

Musa last week joined Pillars on a short-term deal after been without a club since he left Saudi club side, Al Nassr in October 2020.

The Nigerian international was unveiled on Friday by the Kano State Government, is expected to make his Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) debut against Enyimba on May 5.

Reacting to Musa’s first training with the team, David said that Musa has acted maturely with the players.

“It feels very good because when he was around the love and unity was there, every player was very excited to see him play with us and he really showed that he is a real professional and the way he acted was very matured enough. So we enjoyed his game honestly, this is his first day and we believe with time we are going to understand him better.”

By Augustine Akhilomen

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria:…