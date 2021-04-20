Leicester Hero Iheanacho Declares Special Love For The FA Cup

Kelechi Iheanacho has declared his affection for the FA Cup after helping Leicester City beat Southampton in their semi-final clash at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho scored the decsive goal in the second half as the Foxes set up a final with Chelsea, Leicester’s first since 1969.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will look to win the trophy for the first time in their history when they confront the Blues.

No player has scored more goals in the FA Cup since the start of the 2015/16 season than the Nigeria international.

“The FA Cup loves me and I love the FA Cup,’ said Iheanacho.

‘‘I was in the right place at the right time. I’ve been unlucky in the past few years but it’s working out well now and I need to go to the next level.’’

Vardy’s brilliant burst and cross created Iheanacho’s strike and the Nigerian added: ‘The partnership is outstanding. He has pace, he has…