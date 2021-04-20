Musa To Make Pillars Debut Vs Enyimba May 5, Opts Out Of Away Games

Ahmed Musa will make his debut for Kano Pillars against Enyimba on May 5, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles captain rejoined the Sai Masu Gida on a ‘flexible short-term loan deal’ last week.

Musa will however not be available for majority of the club’s away fixtures due to bad roads and security concern.

According to club sources the former Leicester City star will only take part in away games with close proximity to Kano.

The winger trained with his new teammates for the first time on Monday morning.

Top officials revealed he will not be on a salary, while his bonuses will be donated to charity.

Four-time NPFL champions Pillars are joint top of the current league table with Kwara United.

The NPFL resumes later this month after a mid-season break.

