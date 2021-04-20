NFF Offers Support To Falcons Coach, Waldrum

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has revealed that they will give the Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, the total support in a bid to build a formidable squad that will compete for global laurels.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, stated this at a brief meeting with Waldrum in Abuja.

They expressed delight with the performance of the Super Falcons at the Turkish Women’s Tournament, where the team won all their matches against teams such as Uzbekistan, Equatorial Guinea, and CSKA Moscow.

He stated that the Amaju Pinnick-led administration was resolute in harnessing available human, material, and non-physical resources and assets to uplift the nine-time African champions to eventual world-beaters.

“I welcome you to the NFF headquarters for the very first time. Let me start by saying that I was actually impressed with your professionalism and competence shown in the handling of the squad at the Turkish Women’s Tournament, and that played a great role in the Super…