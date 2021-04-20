Rohr Has Quality Players To Prosecute 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Former Nigerian midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju says Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has a rich of quality players to select from ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Adepoju made this known on the backdrop of the recent performance by some of the Super Eagles players in their respective clubs in Europe.

Players such as Leicester City’s Keelchi Iheanacho, Genk’s Paul Onuachu, Crotone’s Simy Nwankwo, Lorient’d Terem Moffi, Almeria’s Sadiq Umar, and to mention, a few have been painting Europe with goals.

With the 2022 World Cup qualifiers set to commence in June, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner, stated that Rohr must be able to select players that will get him the right result.

“There are many options from where he can choose from, the only thing is that he should know who to pick that will give him the result at that particular moment. Our players are doing well and that is a good sign for us.”

By Augustine Akhilomen

