Tottenham Identify Leipzig Boss Nagelsmann As Mourinho Replacement

Tottenham Hotspur have made RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann their preferred candidate to replace sacked Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho was sacked on Monday morning, just six days before Spurs face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

Sportsmail has reported a series of stories since February indicating Mourinho was facing losing his job following a largely disappointing season.

Indeed, Spurs have been preparing for Mourinho’s departure for a number of weeks with Nagelsmann now understood to be aware of the club’s interest in him.

Intriguingly, the German is said to be open to joining Spurs this summer which should encourage chairman Daniel Levy.

However, there is growing skepticism about Spurs’ chances of landing the highly-rated 33-year-old.

Naglesmann still has two years to run on his contract at Red Bull, meaning it could cost Spurs up to £10million to release him from his contract.

Given his emergence as one of the most highly regarded managers in Europe,…