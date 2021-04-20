Trending On Complete Sports 20.04.21

Trending On Complete Sports showcases the trending stories making the rounds this week on Complete Sports, they are the Editors *“Pick of the week”* You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!
REVEALED: Why I Returned To Kano Pillars – Musa
https://www.completesports.com/revealed-why-i-returned-to-kano-pillars-musa/
Osimhen Splashes Cash On Amputee Mary Daniel
https://www.completesports.com/osimhen-splashes-cash-on-amputee-mary-daniel/
Sanusi, Neymar, De Bruyne Make Champions League Team Of The Week
https://www.completesports.com/sanusi-neymar-de-bruyne-make-champions-league-team-of-the-week/
NFF Hoping To Woo Eze, Sheyi Ojo For Super Eagles – Iwobi
https://www.completesports.com/nff-hoping-to-woo-eze-sheyi-ojo-for-super-eagles-iwobi/
Super Eagles Lack True Identity Under Rohr Compared To Westerhof- Babaginda
https://www.completesports.com/super-eagles-lack-true-identity-under-rohr-compared-to-westerhof-babaginda/
