UEFA Announces New Format For Champions League, Europa

The UEFA Executive Committee today (Monday) approved a new format for Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League as of the 2024/25 season.

UEFA made the announcement in a statement released on their official website.

The reforms come after an extensive consultation across the football family and received unanimous backing from the ECA Board and the UEFA Club Competitions Committee (made of a majority of club representatives) last Friday.

The changes made are designed to secure the positive future of European football at every level and meet the evolving needs of all its stakeholders.

Taking the total number of teams from 32 to 36 in the UEFA Champions League, the biggest change will see a transformation from the traditional group stage to a single league stage including all participating teams.

Every club will now be guaranteed a minimum of 10 league stage games…