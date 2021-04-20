Wenger Kicks Against European Super League Format

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has kicked against the decision of the top clubs in Europe to form a European Super League ahead of UEFA format.

Recall that Premier League ‘Big Six’, along with the largest clubs in Italy and Spain, had announced on Sunday night of their decision to break away from Champions League and Europa League.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Wenger stated that the Super League format won’t go far and warned those behind the initiative to desist from it.

“I would say that’s a bad idea,” Wenger told talkSPORT. “Football has to stay united, it’s the most important thing.

“It’s based on sporting merit and overall to respect the history that has been built from European football.”

“I don’t know what exactly is behind (it). There is a more dangerous idea behind it and it’s a big threat for the Premier League.

“When I was still in charge it was a lot going on from other countries to diminish the dominance of the Premier League and a…