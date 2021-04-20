Why His Sacking At Tottenham Didn’t Surprise Me –Winterburn

Former Arsenal star, Nigel Winterburn, says the sacking of Jose Mourinho by Tottenham Hotspur didn’t come to him as a surprise because he never fancied him as the right man for the Spurs job in the first place.

Mourinho was hired as Spurs’ manager in November 2019 as the replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, but was fired on Tuesday April 19 2021 with Chairman Daniel Levy seemingly realised that the Portuguese can’t win trophies for the side. Winterburn is not surprise at the development.

“I could never understand the decision to bring in Mourinhobecause of his style of play, unless the plan was always for Tottenham to go in that direction in order to win a trophy,” Winterburn told Gambling.com in an exclusive interview.

“So I’m not surprised that it has ended this way, but I amsurprised at the timing, because I would have thought he’d be given to the end of the season and the opportunity to win silverware in the League Cup final.”

