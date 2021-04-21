All Six Premier League Clubs Withdraw From European Super League

All six Premier League teams involved in the breakaway European Super League have formally withdrawn from the competition.

Manchester City were the first club to formally pull out after Chelsea had signalled their intent to do so by preparing documentation to withdraw.

The other four sides – Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham – have all now followed suit.

The 12-team Super League was announced on Sunday to widespread condemnation.

Premier League table toppers City confirmed they have “formally enacted the procedures to withdraw” from the Super League.

Liverpool said their involvement in the proposed breakaway league “has been discontinued”.

United said they had “listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders” in making their decision to not take part.

Arsenal apologised in an open letter to their fans and said they had…