Rohr Must Select Players That Will Make Super Eagles Giant Of Africa Again

Former Nigerian midfielder, Friday Ekpo has called on Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to build a formidable team that will make Nigeria the giant of Africa.

Rohr qualified Nigeria for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon unbeaten after topping Group L that consists of teams such as Sierra Leone, Lesotho, and Benin.

In a chat with a Lagos Based radio station, Ekpo urged the German tactician not to close the door on new players but to keep inviting quality players that will add value to the Super Eagles.

He appealed to Rohr to pick the very best of players that are constantly playing regularly for their clubs in Europe in a bid to restore the glory days of the team.

“For the Super Eagles we are still building and we keep building. The word there is to keep building, to build a very strong team into winning ways so that we should be giant of Arica.

“Pick the very best of players currently playing week in week out, so that the coach will be at ease to do his work perfectly…