Troost-Ekong Celebrates As Watford Take Big Step Towards Premier League Promotion

William Troost-Ekong is in buoyant mood following Watford’s impressive 1-0 away win against Norwich City on Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.

The Hornets took a giant step towards automatic promotion from the Championship with the win against the leaders at Carrow Road.

Xisco Munoz’s side bounced back from a shock defeat at neighbours Luton in the best possible fashion as Dan Gosling’s second-half goal earned them a priceless victory.

It took them to within five points of their promoted hosts, but more importantly nine clear of third-placed Swansea.

Troost-Ekong took to the social media to celebrate the important win.

+3 One step closer! What a team performance! 🟡⚫️,”he wrote on his Twitter handle.

