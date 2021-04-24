Cavani Super Sub Factor In Solskjaer’s Game Plan Will Worry Leeds

Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar

Solskjaer will be looking to uncork his winning formula and win against Leeds United at the Elland Road on Sunday, and what Edinson Cavani can bring to the table for the visitors is bound to worry The Whites’ boss, Marcelo Bielsa .

At 34, Cavani has emerged as the most resourceful Premier League substitute role player so far in the 2020/2021 season, having scored an impressive four goals and two assists, according to the statistics published by Gambling.com.

Overall, the Uruguay international has netted eight Premier League goals and two assists for United this term. And that he has scored in three consecutive games ahead of this weekend’s game is bad news for Leads.

Cavani has punched his weight as and proven to be a great acquisition for United who signed him as a free agent last October. According to the Gambling.com report, with his 10 goals in all competitions so far, the Uruguayan has emulated only Cristiano Ronaldo who was the…