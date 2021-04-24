Meet Nigeria’s Newest Goalscoring Sensation

Supremely skilled, jet-heeled and lethal in front of goal, Philip Otele is the latest in a long line of exciting young Nigerian talents setting pulses racing all through Europe.

The 22-year-old wide-forward has emerged this season as one of the best performers in the A Lyga, the Lithuanian topflight, his return of five goals in eight games firing FK Kauno Žalgiris’ title challenge.

Born in Port Harcourt, Otele was educated in England where he played for the Teesside University and Wolviston FC in the Wearside Football League before joining Kauno Žalgiris last year.

His exploits in his second season at Žalgiris might be slipping under the radar of some fans back in Nigeria, but the lid has since been blown off his irrepressible talents in Europe and his name crops up with increasing frequency amongst senior figures and recruitment staff at some of Europe’s leading clubs.

And it’s not hard to see why he’s currently generating plenty of excitement if his brace in the 5-0…