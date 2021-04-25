BREAKING: Onuachu Inspires Genk To Belgian Cup Win

Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu inspired Genk to a 2-1 win against Standard Liege in the final of the Belgian Cup at the Stade Roi Baudouin, Brussel on Sunday night.

Onuachu was in action for 90 minutes in the thrilling encounter.



His international teammate Cyriel Dessers was unused substitute for Genk.

Yunja Ito put Genk ahead three minutes after the break, while Theo Bongonda doubled the advantage in the 81st minute.

John van den Brom’s endured a nervy ending to the game when Jackson Muleka reduced the deficit six minutes before regulation time.

