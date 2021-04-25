Ceferin Confirms UEFA Will Punish Arsenal, Man United

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has confirmed the 12 clubs involved in last week’s European Super League controversy will be punished.

However, Ceferin suggested the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ could be shown greater leniency after they were the first to pull out of plans for the breakaway competition.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all pulled out following furious backlash from across the football world over attempts to create a ‘closed shop’ elite league.

Also Read: Crotone Boss Cosmi Confirms Simy Nwankwo Will Leave This Summer

But Ceferin compared Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus to ‘flat Earthers’ after they tried to cling on to the idea of the Super League, even after Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan also pulled out.

It is thought that Madrid, Barca and Juve could face the harshest punishments – which in theory could even include expulsion from next season’s Champions…