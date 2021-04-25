Moffi Grabs First Ligue 1 Hat-Trick ; Simon Records Assist In Nantes’ Away Win

Terem Moffi scored thrice as Lorient defeated Girondis Bordeaux 4-1 in their Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Yves Allainmat – Le Moustoir on Sunday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

Moffi scored two goals in the first half before adding the third in the second period.

The forward was replaced by Pierre-Yves Hamel six minutes before the end of the game.

It was the 21-year-old’s first hat-trick in Ligue 1.

He has now scored 14 goals in 28 league appearances this season.



Samuel Kalu made his return from injury for Bordeaux in the game.

The winger replaced Jean Michael Seri in the 54th minute.

Also in France, Moses Simon bagged an assist in Nantes’ 2-1 away win at Strasbourg.

Simon set up Ludovic Blas for the winning goal 14 minutes from time.

