Usman Retains Welterweight Title After 2nd Round Knockout Win

In the first UFC card in front of a full crowd since the start of the coronavirus, ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman made the fifth defense of his welterweight title by knocking Jorge Masvidal out cold in Round two of their UFC 261 main event rematch inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The win means Usman has now extended his streak to 14 fights. It also marked the first time Masvidal was stopped due to strikes in his eight-year UFC run.

Usman (19-1) was dominant throughout in terms of takedowns and top control on the ground.

Unlike their first meeting in 2020, in which Masvidal accepted the fight on late notice and lost a one-sided decision, the 36-year-old slugger had no excuses following a full training camp.

Usman, 33, countered Masvidal’s outside leg kicks with clean right hands and stiff jabs throughout the opening round.

Although Masvidal remained…