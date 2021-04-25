Why AFN PUMA Money Was Paid Into A Private Account 

Embattled Shehu Ibrahim Gusau,the suspended president of Athletics Federation of Nigeria has admitted the money paid by sportswear and equipment company, PUMA was paid into an account not belonging to the federation.

Gusau also admitted, for the first time in an interview on a Nigerian television network, Africa Independent Television (AIT) that money was indeed paid by PUMA for the contractual agreement reached with the AFN in July 2019 to supply kits and equipments to Nigerian athletes.

Gusau claimed the federation does not have any bank account in its name and that monies received from the Federal Government were not controlled by him.

“The AFN does not have any bank account and I don’t have control over monies received from the Sports Ministry. The monies from the Sports Ministry are paid into private accounts,” said the former Nigerian lawmaker.

Also Read: Inter Star Young Congratulates Troost-Ekong, Watford Teammates On Premier League Promotion

Gusau believes he…