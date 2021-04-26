Exclusive: Super Eagles Strike Force Can Lead Nigeria To 2022 AFCON Glory

Former Nigerian striker, Jonathan Akpoborie believes the Super Eagles will be a force to reckon with at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon based on the array of strikers at coach Gernot Rohr’s disposal, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time AFCON champions qualified for the bi-annual tournament unbeaten in Group L that consists of Benin, Lesotho, and Sierra Leone.

Rohr, who has focused more on Napoli’s Victor Osimehn, Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, and Genk’s Paul Onuachu for the qualifiers, will currently be facing a tough headache in terms of selection going by the emergence of other strikers such as Simy Nwankwo, Terem Moffi and Sadiq Umar in Europe.

Speaking with Completesports.com in an exclusive interview, Akpoborie said that the team has what it takes to lift the 2022 AFCON with the caliber of strikers that are painting Europe with goals.

“I am strongly convinced that the Super Eagles has what it takes to lift the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations judging…