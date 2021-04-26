McGregor Vows To Give Kamaru Usman ‘A Smack’ For Copying His Shots

Conor McGregor has declared he will “smack” Kamaru Usman for “copying his shots” in his victory over Jorge Masvidal on Saturday night.

Usman defended his UFC welterweight championship with an emphatic second-round knockout to defeat Masvidal for the second time in two years.

The Nigerian feinted with his left hand before connecting with a straight right to send his American rival crashing down on the Octagon canvas.

Usman’s victory extends his UFC record to a formidable 14 wins without loss and #1 welterweight contender Colby Covington is likely to be his next opponent.

But McGregor appears to be keen to take on the 33-year-old, as he has grown annoyed of Usman allegedly mimicking his fighting style.



The Irishman posted a clip of him feinting and landing a heavy blow on Dustin Poirier in their January fight and wrote: “Usman even copying my shots now.

“Am I to…