Nicolo Pirlo’s Son Receives Death Threat From Juventus Fans 

Andrea Pirlo’s 17-year-old son Nicolo Pirlo has revealed the barrage of abuse and death threats je has received from Juventus fans due to the stuttering form of the reigning Serie A champions.

Juventus appear destined to surrender their crown at the end of the season which will see them fail to win a historic tenth consecutive Serie A title.

And now the former midfielder’s young son has been identified by bitter fans as an easy target.

“You must die with your father” was one of the many messages received on Instagram by Pirlo’s young son Nicolo.

A small section of Juve fans have become furious and desperate to displace their anger, opting to cruelly target the son of the head coach and former player.

And reacting to the threats, Nicolo wrote on his personal Instagram account:”My only fault would be that of being the son of the Juventus coach.”

