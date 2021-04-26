Osimhen On Target Again As Napoli Beat Torino Away

Victor Osimhen was on target again as Napoli defeated 10-man Torino 2-0 in the Serie A on Monday, Completesports.com reports.

The win means Napoli move ahead of Juventus into third position with both teams on 66 points.

Osimhen scored in Napoli’s 5-2 home win against Lazio on Thursday.

He doubled Napoli’s lead in the 13th minute after Tiemoue Bakayoko opened scoring on 11 minutes.

The Super Eagles striker has now taken his tally in the Italian top-flight to seven.

By James Agberebi

