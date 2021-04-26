Rangers Exit Scottish Cup After Shock Defeat Vs St Johnstone

Rangers’ hopes of clinching the league and Cup double ended on Sunday after they were stunned at home by St Johnstone on penalties in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Rangers looked to have won the match with just four minutes of extra time to play as James Tavernier headed in Joe Aribo’s cross.

But St Johnstone’s keeper Zander Clark equalised in stoppage time to force the game into spot-kicks, where they claimed a 4-2 victory.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard named five changes to his side – from the team which met the Saints on league action in midweek, in came Allan McGregor, Filip Helander, Aribo, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.

After 90 minutes of football ended goalless, the game went into extra-time where Rangers scored with four minutes left to play.

Lovely play from Steven Davis out on the right kept the ball alive, and he laid it off for Aribo to chip into the back post where captain…